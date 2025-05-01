Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Type I Hypersensitivity A rapid immune overreaction to external antigens, mediated exclusively by IgE antibodies, often resulting in allergy symptoms within 30 minutes.

IgE Antibody An immunoglobulin specialized in defending against parasites and venoms, but central to triggering allergic reactions in modern environments.

Allergen An external antigen, often harmless, that provokes immune sensitization and subsequent allergic responses upon re-exposure.

Mast Cell A tissue-resident immune cell that, when coated with IgE, releases inflammatory mediators like histamine during allergic reactions.

Basophil A circulating white blood cell that, upon IgE binding, releases granules containing substances that drive allergic symptoms.

Degranulation The process where mast cells or basophils release stored inflammatory chemicals, such as histamine, into surrounding tissues.