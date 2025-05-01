Back
Type I Hypersensitivity A rapid immune overreaction to external antigens, mediated exclusively by IgE antibodies, often resulting in allergy symptoms within 30 minutes. IgE Antibody An immunoglobulin specialized in defending against parasites and venoms, but central to triggering allergic reactions in modern environments. Allergen An external antigen, often harmless, that provokes immune sensitization and subsequent allergic responses upon re-exposure. Mast Cell A tissue-resident immune cell that, when coated with IgE, releases inflammatory mediators like histamine during allergic reactions. Basophil A circulating white blood cell that, upon IgE binding, releases granules containing substances that drive allergic symptoms. Degranulation The process where mast cells or basophils release stored inflammatory chemicals, such as histamine, into surrounding tissues. Histamine A potent mediator released during allergic reactions, responsible for symptoms like itching, swelling, and increased mucus production. Localized Allergic Reaction A mild immune response confined to the site of allergen exposure, causing symptoms like rash, sneezing, or itchy eyes. Systemic Anaphylaxis A severe, body-wide allergic reaction that can cause life-threatening drops in blood pressure and airway obstruction. Anaphylactic Shock A critical condition marked by dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure due to widespread mediator release. Prick Puncture Skin Test A diagnostic method where allergens are introduced under the skin to observe rapid wheal and flare reactions indicating sensitivity. Immunotherapy A treatment involving gradual allergen exposure to retrain the immune system, aiming to reduce allergic response severity. Desensitization A process of repeated, controlled allergen exposure intended to shift antibody production and lessen allergic reactions. IgG Antibody A common immunoglobulin that, when produced during immunotherapy, can intercept allergens before they trigger IgE-mediated responses. Hygiene Hypothesis A theory suggesting that reduced early-life exposure to microbes may increase susceptibility to allergic diseases.
Type I Hypersensitivities definitions
