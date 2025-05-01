Back
Type III Hypersensitivity Immune response where antibody-antigen clusters deposit in tissues, activating inflammation and causing tissue damage. Immune Complex Cluster of antibodies bound to antigens that can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation if not cleared. Phagocytosis Process by which immune cells engulf and remove immune complexes, preventing tissue deposition. Complement System Cascade of proteins activated by immune complexes, leading to inflammation and tissue injury. Inflammation Tissue response marked by redness, pain, and swelling, often resulting from immune complex deposition. Glomerulonephritis Kidney disorder caused by immune complexes lodging in glomeruli, leading to inflammation and impaired function. Rheumatoid Arthritis Chronic autoimmune disease with joint inflammation due to immune complexes accumulating in synovial tissues. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Autoimmune disorder where autoantibodies form complexes with nuclear antigens, causing widespread tissue damage. Arthus Reaction Localized tissue inflammation at antigen injection sites due to immune complex formation. Serum Sickness Systemic reaction with rash and inflammation from immune complexes formed after exposure to foreign proteins. Neutrophil Degranulation Release of enzymes from immune cells at sites of immune complex deposition, contributing to tissue injury. Autoantibody Antibody directed against self-antigens, often leading to chronic immune complex formation. Self Antigen Body’s own molecule that can be targeted by antibodies, contributing to autoimmune complex diseases. Adaptive Immunity Immune defense involving specific recognition of antigens, sometimes leading to hypersensitivity reactions. Tissue Deposition Process where immune complexes settle in organs or tissues, initiating local or systemic inflammation.
Type III Hypersensitivities definitions
