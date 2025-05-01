Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Type III Hypersensitivity Immune response where antibody-antigen clusters deposit in tissues, activating inflammation and causing tissue damage.

Immune Complex Cluster of antibodies bound to antigens that can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation if not cleared.

Phagocytosis Process by which immune cells engulf and remove immune complexes, preventing tissue deposition.

Complement System Cascade of proteins activated by immune complexes, leading to inflammation and tissue injury.

Inflammation Tissue response marked by redness, pain, and swelling, often resulting from immune complex deposition.

Glomerulonephritis Kidney disorder caused by immune complexes lodging in glomeruli, leading to inflammation and impaired function.