Type III Hypersensitivities definitions

  • Type III Hypersensitivity
    Immune response where antibody-antigen clusters deposit in tissues, activating inflammation and causing tissue damage.
  • Immune Complex
    Cluster of antibodies bound to antigens that can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation if not cleared.
  • Phagocytosis
    Process by which immune cells engulf and remove immune complexes, preventing tissue deposition.
  • Complement System
    Cascade of proteins activated by immune complexes, leading to inflammation and tissue injury.
  • Inflammation
    Tissue response marked by redness, pain, and swelling, often resulting from immune complex deposition.
  • Glomerulonephritis
    Kidney disorder caused by immune complexes lodging in glomeruli, leading to inflammation and impaired function.
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
    Chronic autoimmune disease with joint inflammation due to immune complexes accumulating in synovial tissues.
  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
    Autoimmune disorder where autoantibodies form complexes with nuclear antigens, causing widespread tissue damage.
  • Arthus Reaction
    Localized tissue inflammation at antigen injection sites due to immune complex formation.
  • Serum Sickness
    Systemic reaction with rash and inflammation from immune complexes formed after exposure to foreign proteins.
  • Neutrophil Degranulation
    Release of enzymes from immune cells at sites of immune complex deposition, contributing to tissue injury.
  • Autoantibody
    Antibody directed against self-antigens, often leading to chronic immune complex formation.
  • Self Antigen
    Body’s own molecule that can be targeted by antibodies, contributing to autoimmune complex diseases.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Immune defense involving specific recognition of antigens, sometimes leading to hypersensitivity reactions.
  • Tissue Deposition
    Process where immune complexes settle in organs or tissues, initiating local or systemic inflammation.