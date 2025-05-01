Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Integral Membrane Protein Non-covalently embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, extending across both extracellular and intracellular sides.

Peripheral Membrane Protein Located on the membrane's surface, not spanning the bilayer, often attached through non-covalent interactions.

Lipid-Linked Membrane Protein Anchored to the membrane by covalent bonds to lipid groups, remaining on the periphery without spanning the bilayer.

Lipoprotein A protein covalently attached to a lipid molecule, often serving as a subtype of peripheral membrane protein.

Phospholipid Bilayer Double-layered structure forming the fundamental architecture of biological membranes, providing a matrix for protein integration.

Extracellular Matrix Network outside the cell to which membrane proteins can anchor the cytoskeleton, aiding in structural support.