Integral Membrane Protein Non-covalently embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, extending across both extracellular and intracellular sides. Peripheral Membrane Protein Located on the membrane's surface, not spanning the bilayer, often attached through non-covalent interactions. Lipid-Linked Membrane Protein Anchored to the membrane by covalent bonds to lipid groups, remaining on the periphery without spanning the bilayer. Lipoprotein A protein covalently attached to a lipid molecule, often serving as a subtype of peripheral membrane protein. Phospholipid Bilayer Double-layered structure forming the fundamental architecture of biological membranes, providing a matrix for protein integration. Extracellular Matrix Network outside the cell to which membrane proteins can anchor the cytoskeleton, aiding in structural support. Recognition Function enabling immune cells to distinguish between healthy and foreign cells via specific membrane markers. Anchorage Attachment of the cell's cytoskeleton to external structures, stabilizing cell position and shape. Signal Transduction Transmission of signals across the membrane, allowing cells to communicate and respond to external cues. Molecular Transport Movement of substances across the membrane, facilitating import and export of molecules essential for cell function. Linkage Connection between adjacent cells through membrane proteins, promoting tissue integrity and communication. Enzymatic Activity Catalysis of chemical reactions at the membrane, accelerating metabolic processes within the cell. Membrane-Associated Protein Protein interacting with the cell membrane, either spanning or attached to its surface, performing diverse cellular roles. RATTLE Mnemonic summarizing the main functions of membrane proteins: Recognition, Anchorage, Transduction, Transport, Linkage, Enzyme.
Types of Membrane Proteins definitions
