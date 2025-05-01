Skip to main content
Types of Membrane Proteins definitions

  • Integral Membrane Protein
    Non-covalently embedded within the phospholipid bilayer, extending across both extracellular and intracellular sides.
  • Peripheral Membrane Protein
    Located on the membrane's surface, not spanning the bilayer, often attached through non-covalent interactions.
  • Lipid-Linked Membrane Protein
    Anchored to the membrane by covalent bonds to lipid groups, remaining on the periphery without spanning the bilayer.
  • Lipoprotein
    A protein covalently attached to a lipid molecule, often serving as a subtype of peripheral membrane protein.
  • Phospholipid Bilayer
    Double-layered structure forming the fundamental architecture of biological membranes, providing a matrix for protein integration.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    Network outside the cell to which membrane proteins can anchor the cytoskeleton, aiding in structural support.
  • Recognition
    Function enabling immune cells to distinguish between healthy and foreign cells via specific membrane markers.
  • Anchorage
    Attachment of the cell's cytoskeleton to external structures, stabilizing cell position and shape.
  • Signal Transduction
    Transmission of signals across the membrane, allowing cells to communicate and respond to external cues.
  • Molecular Transport
    Movement of substances across the membrane, facilitating import and export of molecules essential for cell function.
  • Linkage
    Connection between adjacent cells through membrane proteins, promoting tissue integrity and communication.
  • Enzymatic Activity
    Catalysis of chemical reactions at the membrane, accelerating metabolic processes within the cell.
  • Membrane-Associated Protein
    Protein interacting with the cell membrane, either spanning or attached to its surface, performing diverse cellular roles.
  • RATTLE
    Mnemonic summarizing the main functions of membrane proteins: Recognition, Anchorage, Transduction, Transport, Linkage, Enzyme.