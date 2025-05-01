Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Simple Diffusion Passive movement of small non-polar molecules directly through the membrane, requiring no energy or protein facilitator.

Passive Transport Movement of molecules across a membrane without energy input, always following the concentration gradient.

Facilitated Diffusion Passive transport of ions or polar molecules across a membrane via specific proteins like channels.

Membrane Protein Integral or peripheral molecule embedded in the membrane, enabling or assisting the passage of specific substances.

Channel Protein structure forming a pore in the membrane, allowing selective passage of ions or molecules.

Active Transport Energy-dependent process moving molecules against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.