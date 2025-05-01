Back
Simple Diffusion Passive movement of small non-polar molecules directly through the membrane, requiring no energy or protein facilitator. Passive Transport Movement of molecules across a membrane without energy input, always following the concentration gradient. Facilitated Diffusion Passive transport of ions or polar molecules across a membrane via specific proteins like channels. Membrane Protein Integral or peripheral molecule embedded in the membrane, enabling or assisting the passage of specific substances. Channel Protein structure forming a pore in the membrane, allowing selective passage of ions or molecules. Active Transport Energy-dependent process moving molecules against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration. Primary Active Transport Direct use of ATP to move molecules across a membrane against their concentration gradient. Secondary Active Transport Indirect use of ATP, utilizing the energy from another molecule's gradient to drive transport. Concentration Gradient Difference in the amount of a substance across a membrane, driving passive or active movement. ATP High-energy molecule directly powering primary active transport processes in cells. Group Translocation Bacterial transport method where the entering molecule is chemically modified during passage into the cell. Phospholipid Major membrane component forming a bilayer, allowing selective permeability to small non-polar molecules. Ion Charged particle requiring protein facilitation to cross the hydrophobic membrane interior.
Types of Small Molecule Transport Review definitions
