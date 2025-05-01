Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Escherichia coli A gut-dwelling bacterium responsible for the vast majority of urinary tract infections due to its ability to colonize the urinary tract.

Cystitis Inflammation of the bladder, typically presenting with pain or difficulty urinating and frequent urges to urinate.

Pyelonephritis A severe kidney infection marked by high fever, flank pain, and risk of kidney damage or bacteremia.

Urethritis Inflammation localized to the urethra, often causing discomfort or pain during urination.

Ureteritis Infection involving the ureters, which can occur as bacteria ascend from the bladder toward the kidneys.

Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection An infection resulting from the insertion of a tube into the bladder, significantly increasing infection risk.