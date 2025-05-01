Back
Escherichia coli A gut-dwelling bacterium responsible for the vast majority of urinary tract infections due to its ability to colonize the urinary tract. Cystitis Inflammation of the bladder, typically presenting with pain or difficulty urinating and frequent urges to urinate. Pyelonephritis A severe kidney infection marked by high fever, flank pain, and risk of kidney damage or bacteremia. Urethritis Inflammation localized to the urethra, often causing discomfort or pain during urination. Ureteritis Infection involving the ureters, which can occur as bacteria ascend from the bladder toward the kidneys. Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection An infection resulting from the insertion of a tube into the bladder, significantly increasing infection risk. Dysuria A symptom characterized by pain or difficulty during urination, commonly seen in lower urinary tract infections. Nitrites Chemical indicators in urine produced when bacteria convert nitrates, signaling possible bacterial infection. Leukocyte esterase An enzyme detected in urine that signals the presence of white blood cells, suggesting infection. Colony-forming units A quantitative measure of viable bacteria in urine, with high counts indicating infection. Nitrofurantoin An antibiotic specifically used to treat urinary tract infections due to its targeted action in the urinary system. Sulfa drugs A class of antibiotics, including trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, commonly prescribed for urinary tract infections. Bacteremia A serious complication where bacteria enter the bloodstream, often originating from severe kidney infections. Female anatomy A risk factor for urinary tract infections due to a shorter urethra and proximity to the anus, facilitating bacterial entry. Candida albicans A fungal organism that can rarely cause urinary tract infections, especially in immunocompromised or diabetic individuals.
Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) definitions
