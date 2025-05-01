Skip to main content
Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) definitions

  • Escherichia coli
    A gut-dwelling bacterium responsible for the vast majority of urinary tract infections due to its ability to colonize the urinary tract.
  • Cystitis
    Inflammation of the bladder, typically presenting with pain or difficulty urinating and frequent urges to urinate.
  • Pyelonephritis
    A severe kidney infection marked by high fever, flank pain, and risk of kidney damage or bacteremia.
  • Urethritis
    Inflammation localized to the urethra, often causing discomfort or pain during urination.
  • Ureteritis
    Infection involving the ureters, which can occur as bacteria ascend from the bladder toward the kidneys.
  • Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection
    An infection resulting from the insertion of a tube into the bladder, significantly increasing infection risk.
  • Dysuria
    A symptom characterized by pain or difficulty during urination, commonly seen in lower urinary tract infections.
  • Nitrites
    Chemical indicators in urine produced when bacteria convert nitrates, signaling possible bacterial infection.
  • Leukocyte esterase
    An enzyme detected in urine that signals the presence of white blood cells, suggesting infection.
  • Colony-forming units
    A quantitative measure of viable bacteria in urine, with high counts indicating infection.
  • Nitrofurantoin
    An antibiotic specifically used to treat urinary tract infections due to its targeted action in the urinary system.
  • Sulfa drugs
    A class of antibiotics, including trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, commonly prescribed for urinary tract infections.
  • Bacteremia
    A serious complication where bacteria enter the bloodstream, often originating from severe kidney infections.
  • Female anatomy
    A risk factor for urinary tract infections due to a shorter urethra and proximity to the anus, facilitating bacterial entry.
  • Candida albicans
    A fungal organism that can rarely cause urinary tract infections, especially in immunocompromised or diabetic individuals.