Viroid A small, circular RNA molecule that infects plants, lacks proteins and lipids, and disrupts host gene expression.

Obligate Intracellular Parasite An entity that must reside within a host cell to replicate and survive, relying entirely on host machinery.

RNA A nucleic acid forming the sole genetic material of viroids, typically as a single, circular strand.

Closed Ring Structure A circular configuration of a single RNA strand, characteristic of viroid genetic material.

Plant Cell The exclusive host type for viroids, susceptible to infection and disease upon viroid entry.

Wound Site A physical breach in plant tissue that serves as an entry point for viroids into host cells.