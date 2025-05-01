Skip to main content
Back

Viroids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Viroid
    A small, circular RNA molecule that infects plants, lacks proteins and lipids, and disrupts host gene expression.
  • Obligate Intracellular Parasite
    An entity that must reside within a host cell to replicate and survive, relying entirely on host machinery.
  • RNA
    A nucleic acid forming the sole genetic material of viroids, typically as a single, circular strand.
  • Closed Ring Structure
    A circular configuration of a single RNA strand, characteristic of viroid genetic material.
  • Plant Cell
    The exclusive host type for viroids, susceptible to infection and disease upon viroid entry.
  • Wound Site
    A physical breach in plant tissue that serves as an entry point for viroids into host cells.
  • RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase
    A host enzyme hijacked by viroids to replicate their RNA genome within plant cells.
  • Gene Expression
    The process in plants that is blocked by viroids, leading to disrupted protein synthesis and disease.
  • Small Interfering RNA (siRNA)
    A regulatory RNA molecule whose gene-silencing mechanism is mimicked by viroids in host cells.
  • mRNA Translation
    The cellular process prevented by viroids, resulting in reduced synthesis of host proteins.
  • Plant Disease
    A pathological condition in plants caused by viroid-induced disruption of normal cellular functions.
  • Replicase
    An enzyme similar to the host's RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, involved in RNA genome replication.
  • Protein Synthesis
    A cellular activity inhibited in plants due to viroid interference with mRNA translation.