Viroid A small, circular RNA molecule that infects plants, lacks proteins and lipids, and disrupts host gene expression. Obligate Intracellular Parasite An entity that must reside within a host cell to replicate and survive, relying entirely on host machinery. RNA A nucleic acid forming the sole genetic material of viroids, typically as a single, circular strand. Closed Ring Structure A circular configuration of a single RNA strand, characteristic of viroid genetic material. Plant Cell The exclusive host type for viroids, susceptible to infection and disease upon viroid entry. Wound Site A physical breach in plant tissue that serves as an entry point for viroids into host cells. RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase A host enzyme hijacked by viroids to replicate their RNA genome within plant cells. Gene Expression The process in plants that is blocked by viroids, leading to disrupted protein synthesis and disease. Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) A regulatory RNA molecule whose gene-silencing mechanism is mimicked by viroids in host cells. mRNA Translation The cellular process prevented by viroids, resulting in reduced synthesis of host proteins. Plant Disease A pathological condition in plants caused by viroid-induced disruption of normal cellular functions. Replicase An enzyme similar to the host's RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, involved in RNA genome replication. Protein Synthesis A cellular activity inhibited in plants due to viroid interference with mRNA translation.
Viroids definitions
