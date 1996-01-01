Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

16. Microbial Genetics

Introduction to Microbial Genetics

Introduction to Microbial Genetics

Problem

What kind of transfer is occurring when two bacterial cells, which are not decedents of one another, exchange genetic information?

Problem

What is the major difference between horizontal and vertical gene transfer?

Map of the Lesson on Microbial Genetics

Based on the map above, which of the following is not a type of horizontal gene transfer?

Based on the map above, all of the following are types of mutations in DNA, except?

