21. Principles of Disease
1
concept
Intro to Molecular Koch's Postulates
1m
Play a video:
2
concept
The 3 Molecular Koch's Postulates
3m
Play a video:
Koch’s original postulates possessed many limitations.
Genetic technology and microbial studies have vastly improved and grown since Dr. Koch’s research.
Pathogenic microbes cannot be cultured on laboratory medium.
Molecular Koch’s postulates allow a more detailed investigation into how pathogens cause disease.
Toxins found in the outer-membrane of certain species of bacteria.
Bacterial capsules that allow the bacterium to evade phagocytosis by immune cells.
Proteins on the surface of a virus that allows the virus to bind to the host cell’s surface.
Traits of a pathogen that allow it to successfully reproduce outside of a host.
Traits of a pathogen that allow it to successfully cause symptoms in its host.
Traits of a pathogen that allow it to successfully colonize within its host.