Back
12. Food Safety & Regulation
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Food Safety / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which practice best demonstrates proper cleaning as part of the 'core four' during food preparation?
A
Wiping surfaces with a dry paper towel and relying on the heat from cooking to sterilize any contaminated utensils without washing them first.
B
Washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before starting food prep, after handling raw meat, and after touching garbage; washing surfaces and utensils with warm soapy water between tasks.
C
Rubbing hands on a towel briefly and using cold water to rinse cutting boards only at the end of the day so that visible dirt is removed once but not repeatedly during meal prep.
D
Only washing hands after the meal because all pathogens are destroyed during cooking and there is no benefit to washing in the middle of food preparation.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.