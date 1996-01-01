Skip to main content
13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World
Food Insecurity / Problem 3
Which pairing correctly matches the target population to the USDA program?
Which pairing correctly matches the target population to the USDA program?
SNAP: exclusively for school-aged children at lunch; WIC: all elderly individuals regardless of income; CSFP: university students only; School meals: pregnant women and infants.
CSFP: provides universal benefits to all households regardless of age or income; SNAP: targeted specifically to college students only; WIC: programs run only by local food banks for anyone in need.
WIC: pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age five; CSFP: low-income adults age 60 and older; School meal programs: low-income children at school and during summer; SNAP: low-income households via EBT.
School meal programs: only breakfast is provided while lunch programs are entirely privatized; SNAP: provides prepared meals at soup kitchens instead of benefits to buy food.
