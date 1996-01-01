- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Why is folate intake recommended before conception rather than waiting until the pregnancy is confirmed?
A patient asks you to classify the following exposures during pregnancy and state the best action: unpasteurized soft cheese, NSAID use for chronic pain, and daily caffeinated coffee (one cup). Using analytical categorization, which is the best combined recommendation?
A patient is taking a prenatal vitamin that supplies 600 µg folic acid, 18 mg iron, and 11 mg zinc per day. She asks whether this meets pregnancy RDAs. How should you evaluate and advise her?
Estimate the expected total pregnancy weight gain range for a woman who starts pregnancy at a healthy BMI, using typical trimester expectations: 1st trimester 3–5 lb total, 2nd trimester about 12–13 lb, and 3rd trimester about 12 lb. What is the reasonable total weight gain range?
A woman with pre-pregnancy BMI 23 aims for a middle-target total GWG of 30 lb. She gains 4 lb during the first trimester (weeks 1–13). Calculate the average weekly weight gain she should aim for from week 14 through week 40 (inclusive) to end with a total gain of 30 lb. Show your calculations.
Which of the following correctly matches trimester timing to a key concept?
What is the minimum recommended amount of low-to-moderate intensity physical activity per week for most pregnant women to support better pregnancy outcomes?
Which triad of findings is most characteristic of classic preeclampsia?
A patient with severe preeclampsia develops sudden hemiparesis and confusion. Which of the following is the most urgent diagnostic concern and initial management priority?
Which monitoring parameter is most important for early detection of progression from preeclampsia to severe disease requiring urgent delivery?
A clinician must write a short evidence-based statement for an obstetric discharge summary summarizing maternal health benefits of breastfeeding. Which statement most accurately and responsibly captures these benefits for patient counseling?
A newborn on day 2 of life receives the first feeding. Which milk phase and composition most likely describe what the infant receives at this time, and what is its principal functional significance?
A clinician is designing a patient education handout that must concisely state hormonal actions involved in lactation. Which concise, accurate synthesis should be included to explain how both hormones interact during a typical feeding?
If a woman’s estimated energy requirement (maintenance) is 2,000 kcal/day, what should her target total daily energy intake be during the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding, and what is the recommended total daily fluid intake in liters?
Calculate the approximate daily fluid requirement in fluid ounces for a healthy infant weighing 14 pounds using the guideline of 2 fluid ounces per pound. Should extra plain water typically be offered in addition to breast milk or formula for this age under normal circumstances? Provide calculation and brief justification.