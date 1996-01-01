- Download the worksheet to save time writing
When counseling a postpartum patient with a strong family history of type 2 diabetes and ovarian cancer about infant feeding choices, which statement best communicates breastfeeding’s maternal benefits while respecting patient autonomy?
A new mother asks whether she can resume occasional alcohol consumption while breastfeeding. Which recommendation best reflects evidence-based counseling to minimize infant harm?
A clinician must write a short evidence-based statement for an obstetric discharge summary summarizing maternal health benefits of breastfeeding. Which statement most accurately and responsibly captures these benefits for patient counseling?
Why are iron requirements lower for breastfeeding mothers compared with pregnant women?
Convert the recommended breastfeeding fluid intake of about 3.8 liters per day into an approximate number of 240 mL (US cup) servings. Which is the closest value?
Which sequence correctly describes the neurohormonal reflex by which infant suckling leads to milk production and milk ejection?
A mother notices her milk looks yellowish and more viscous on day 1–2 postpartum. Which milk type is this and what is a key benefit to the newborn?
Design a short policy recommendation for a low-income community clinic deciding whether to prioritize breast milk promotion programs or subsidized formula distribution, integrating nutritional, immunologic, and economic considerations. Which recommendation best balances evidence and practicality?
A cohort study finds lower rates of gastrointestinal and respiratory infections among exclusively breastfed infants during the first 6 months compared to formula-fed infants. Which combination of mechanisms best explains these observed differences?
An infant formula manufacturer claims their product now includes added immunoglobulins and live probiotics to mimic breast milk. As a nutrition analyst, which critical evaluation most accurately reflects limitations of this claim?