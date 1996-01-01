- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 13-year-old diagnosed with absolute beta-cell destruction will most appropriately be treated initially with which approach and why?
When evaluating a public health claim that "tight glycemic control prevents all diabetes complications," which critique is most accurate?
A teaching figure shows a healthy (green) and severe diabetic (red) glucose-time curve after a 50 g glucose load. Which of the following immediate implications can be drawn from the red curve staying elevated for a prolonged period?
A 16-year-old with weight loss, polyuria, polydipsia, and positive pancreatic autoantibodies arrives with blood glucose 420 mg/dL and ketonuria. Which is the immediate appropriate management and rationale?
Two patients undergo a 50 g oral glucose test. Patient A: peak 160 mg/dL at 45 minutes, returns to 115 mg/dL at 2 hours. Patient B: peak 180 mg/dL at 30 minutes, 2-hour value 170 mg/dL. Which patient has the worse physiologic profile and why?
Which description most accurately summarizes the progressive nature of type 2 diabetes pathophysiology over time?
Which of the following complications is NOT commonly associated with chronic uncontrolled hyperglycemia?
Which laboratory pattern most strongly suggests autoimmune beta-cell destruction rather than primary insulin resistance?
A 60-year-old with long-standing obesity and type 2 diabetes controlled on metformin presents with recent weight gain and rising A1c despite medication. Evaluate which next-step strategy is most justified, considering pathophysiology.
Which of the following best characterizes the early natural history of type 2 diabetes, distinguishing it from type 1?