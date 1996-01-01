Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Diabetes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Diabetes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 10
Next
4. Carbohydrates / Diabetes / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which description most accurately summarizes the progressive nature of type 2 diabetes pathophysiology over time?
A
A sudden autoimmune-mediated loss of all beta cells at disease onset without any preceding insulin resistance, followed by spontaneous recovery of beta-cell function in late stages.
B
Primary liver disease causing irreversible glycogen overproduction that is independent of insulin action or beta-cell function and never responds to weight loss or exercise.
C
An inherited absence of glucose transporters in intestinal epithelium causing lifelong hypoglycemia that then flips into hyperglycemia only in the presence of exogenous insulin therapy.
D
An initial period of peripheral insulin resistance with compensatory hyperinsulinemia that, over time, leads to beta-cell exhaustion and declining insulin secretion, resulting in combined insulin resistance and insulin deficiency.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.