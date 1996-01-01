- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If an individual consumes 2,500 kcal per day, what is the maximum recommended grams of added sugars per day following the guideline of less than 10% of total energy? Show your work.
A male client increases daily fiber intake quickly to 60 g/day and complains of constipation and dry mouth. Which of the following is the most appropriate immediate recommendation?
Which of the following ingredient lists indicates a product that should be suspected of being high in added sugars because added sugars appear among the first three ingredients?
A moderately active adult requires 2,400 kcal/day. Using the AMDR for carbohydrates (45–65% of calories), calculate the recommended range in grams of carbohydrates per day. Show your steps.
If a person wishes to limit added sugars to less than 10% of energy on a 2,400 kcal/day diet, what is the maximum grams of added sugar allowed per day? Show your work.
A packaged snack lists per serving: 140 kcal, 12 g total sugars, 5 g fiber, and 'whole grain oats' listed first in ingredients. Which evaluation best describes the product's overall carbohydrate quality?
Which interpretation best reflects the current evidence and context regarding high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and added sugar overconsumption?
Which of the following single-week practical plans most directly increases intake of nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, whole-grain carbohydrates while also aiming to reduce added sugars?
Two isocaloric diets (same total calories) differ only in carbohydrate source: Diet A emphasizes refined grains and sugar-sweetened beverages; Diet B emphasizes whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Over several months, which outcome is most likely and why?
An ingredient list begins: 'Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Oats, Salt.' Based on ingredient order, which is the best interpretation?