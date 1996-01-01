- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein as a percentage of total daily calories?
Which of the following meal pairings exemplifies mutual supplementation that together provides a more complete amino acid profile?
Rank the following protein sources from highest to lowest expected PDCAAS score based on completeness and digestibility: 1) Whey protein isolate, 2) Cooked lentils, 3) Soy protein isolate, 4) Whole wheat flour. Select the correct ordering.
A patient recovering from surgery is in a state of positive nitrogen balance. Which clinical situation most likely explains this finding?
A vegan patient has normal energy intake but low serum B12. Which practical strategy best addresses this deficiency?
Which of the following lists contains only essential amino acids?
Which statement correctly describes negative, equilibrium, and positive nitrogen balance?
A 70 kg elite endurance athlete is recommended to consume up to 200% more protein than the RDA in extreme training phases. Calculate the athlete's minimum and maximum daily protein intake if: (a) RDA = 0.8 g/kg (minimum), and (b) the athlete needs 200% more than the RDA. Show calculations.
Which statement best describes the biochemical process of transamination in amino acid metabolism?
Two adults each consume 70 g of protein daily. Person A's protein comes mostly from high-PDCAAS animal foods; Person B's protein comes mostly from low digestibility plant sources missing a limiting amino acid. Which statement best predicts their relative adequacy of essential amino acids and why?