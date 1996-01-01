- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A campus-wide social media campaign promoting a single ideal body type has been proposed as a strategy to improve student health by encouraging weight loss. Using concepts from the lesson, which evaluation best predicts an unintended negative consequence of this intervention?
Which description best captures the rationale for a multidisciplinary team approach to treating eating disorders?
Which set of behaviors and signs should raise concern for a possible eating disorder and prompt a referral for help?
Using the lesson’s one-year prevalence estimates (anorexia females 0.16% vs males 0.09%; bulimia females 0.32% vs males 0.05%; binge females 1.0% vs males 0.25%), which disorder shows the largest female-to-male ratio based on these figures?
Which athlete profile is at greatest risk for developing anorexia nervosa based on sport-specific risk factors discussed in the lesson?
Using the reported one-year prevalences from the lesson (bulimia: females 0.32%, males 0.05%), calculate the female-to-male ratio for bulimia prevalence and round to one decimal place.
A student is preoccupied with a minor mole on their cheek and spends hours daily checking and trying to camouflage it but has no major eating disturbances. Which is the best diagnostic label for this primary concern?
What key behavior differentiates binge eating disorder from bulimia nervosa?
A 17-year-old with severe anorexia has bradycardia, hypotension, and BMI < 15 but is refusing psychiatric care. Which plan reflects the best prioritization of multidisciplinary treatment steps?
Which definition best describes 'body image' in the context of nutrition and eating behaviors?