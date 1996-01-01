Skip to main content
Eating Disorders
Eating Disorders
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders / Eating Disorders / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which description best captures the rationale for a multidisciplinary team approach to treating eating disorders?
A
Surgical interventions are the primary treatment because most eating disorders are caused by structural abnormalities in the digestive tract; psychotherapy and nutritional advice are optional adjuncts.
B
Eating disorders are psychological disorders with medical consequences, so optimal care combines medical stabilization and monitoring, psychotherapy to address underlying psychological drivers, and nutrition counseling to restore healthy eating patterns; early intervention improves outcomes.
C
Nutritional counseling alone is sufficient for all eating disorders because correcting diet will automatically resolve psychological problems and eliminate the need for medical or psychiatric care.
D
Only psychiatric medication is needed since eating disorders are purely chemical brain disorders and physical consequences will fully resolve without medical monitoring or nutrition support once medication is started.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.