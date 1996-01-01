- Download the worksheet to save time writing
You estimate a restaurant pasta entrée contains 80 g carbs, 20 g fat, and 25 g protein. Calculate estimated kcal and identify the largest potential source of error in this estimation.
A client proposes a diet high in processed protein bars, claiming high protein will maximize TEF and therefore burn more calories. Which evaluation is most accurate?
In interpreting a research abstract that reports a 20% increase in NEAT, which interpretation is most precise?
Which simplification is most correct when using the energy balance equation for short-term predictions (days to a few weeks)?
Match the abbreviation to its correct meaning: TEF.
Using the simplified approach that BMR accounts for 60% of TEE, estimate TEE for someone whose BMR is 1,650 kcal/day and then calculate TEF at 10% of that TEE and activity energy as the remainder.
A person has a measured BMR of 1,400 kcal/day. Estimate a plausible range for their total energy expenditure (TEE) using TEF 5–15% of TEE and activity contributing 20–35% of TEE. Provide lower and upper TEE estimates.
Which set of factors would most likely produce a higher BMR relative to body mass?
An athlete aged 30 has a measured BMR of 1,900 kcal/day. Over a training season they increase activity energy from 600 to 1,200 kcal/day and TEF is estimated at 12% of TEE. Recalculate TEE at baseline (activity 600) and peak (activity 1,200), solving iteratively if TEF depends on TEE.
Which factor most often creates underestimation of intake when people self-report food records for energy balance calculations?