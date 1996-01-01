- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Case: A 21-year-old competitive cyclist with marginal daily carbohydrate intake, inconsistent hydration, and upcoming national trials asks about using caffeine and creatine. Which integrated plan is most appropriate before recommending either aid?
Which of the following best classifies an ergogenic aid?
An athlete took a high dose of caffeine before a competition and experienced mild dehydration and tremor. From an evidence-based and sport-regulatory perspective, which combined recommendation is most appropriate?
From a policy standpoint, which statement best justifies why anabolic steroids are banned while creatine is permitted in most sports?
Which policy-oriented action should team medical staff take regarding caffeine use in athletes competing across different sports with varying rules?
What is the primary physiological role of creatine supplementation relevant to short maximal efforts?
As a sports dietitian advising a collegiate team with limited budget and varying competition rules, which evidence-based recommendation best balances effectiveness, safety, and cost?
A marathon runner reports that caffeine helps them feel less tired late in races but also gives them jitteriness and a faster heart rate. Which of the following explains both effects?
Which mechanistic explanation best links caffeine ingestion to delayed fatigue during prolonged endurance exercise?
If an athlete's measured 6-second peak power is 900 W and creatine supplementation yields a 6% increase in that measure, what is the new peak power?