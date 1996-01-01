Skip to main content
Ergogenic Aids
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Ergogenic Aids / Problem 4
Problem 4
From a policy standpoint, which statement best justifies why anabolic steroids are banned while creatine is permitted in most sports?
A
Creatine is a performance-neutral placebo that regulatory bodies allow to encourage supplement industry growth, whereas steroids are banned solely for moral reasons unrelated to athlete safety or fairness
B
Anabolic steroids are cheaper and therefore banned to prevent poor athletes from gaining access, whereas creatine is expensive and limited to elite athletes so it is allowed
C
Anabolic steroids produce large pharmacologic hormonal changes with major health risks and unfair advantage, leading to bans; creatine has modest benefits, well-documented safety when used properly, and does not induce the same endocrine alterations
D
Steroids are banned because they are ineffective and provide no ergogenic benefit, while creatine is allowed because it is illegal and unregulated
