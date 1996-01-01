- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which credential is a state-level legal license that often accompanies the national RDN credential and grants legal permission to practice nutrition counseling within that state?
A study reports that Compound Z lowers LDL by 15% in a single small randomized controlled trial funded by the supplement maker. Which evaluation best captures how to weigh this evidence?
A popular article cites a journal but incorrectly reports the study conclusion. Which critical appraisal action best addresses this discrepancy?
Which of the following sequences represents the correct order of steps to locate the original peer-reviewed source of a sensational media nutrition claim?
Which combination of attributes would most increase your confidence that a nutrition finding is robust and applicable to clinical advice?
A government health agency (.gov) posts a summary of nutrition guidance citing multiple systematic reviews. According to green-flag criteria, which claim about this source is most justified?
Which statement correctly pairs a study type with its usual place in the evidence hierarchy for clinical nutrition recommendations?
You find a study that supports a sensational eat-and-cure claim, but its funding statement lists the food industry as the primary sponsor and the authors have consultancy ties. Which evaluative judgment is most appropriate about adopting the study's claim into practice?
You are evaluating a trial where the enrolled participants are all sedentary obese adults aged 50–70 with metabolic syndrome, and the trial tested a Mediterranean-style diet. How would you apply the generalizability checklist for a 28-year-old active athlete with normal BMI seeking performance nutrition advice?
Which comparison best captures the relative strengths of a PhD researcher versus an MD/DO for informing population-level nutrition policy versus individual clinical nutrition care?