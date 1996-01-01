Skip to main content
Healthy Weight
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders / Healthy Weight / Problem 8
Problem 8
Create a short justification (best choice) for advising against weight-loss strategies that rely exclusively on prolonged use of laxatives or diuretics.
A
They are optimal for long-term fat loss because removing water fast permanently reduces body weight and improves metabolic health.
B
They are harmless when used daily for months because the body adapts by increasing micronutrient absorption.
C
They produce fluid and electrolyte losses rather than sustained fat loss, increase risk of nutrient deficiencies and organ dysfunction, and do not produce maintainable healthy weight — safer sustainable lifestyle and dietary changes are recommended.
D
They selectively target visceral adipose tissue and thus are superior for reducing cardiometabolic risk compared with calorie reduction or exercise.
