Which list most accurately summarizes the DASH dietary recommendations and explains how those choices raise potassium, magnesium, and calcium intake?
A student reports consuming 2,900 mg of sodium per day. Convert this to grams and determine which of the following statements is correct relative to current DASH recommendation (≤2300 mg), previous recommendation (≤3000 mg), and the average American intake (~3400 mg).
Which practice best avoids misclassifying a transient activity‑induced blood pressure elevation as sustained hypertension in the clinic?
A patient walks into clinic after climbing two flights of stairs and registers 150/90 mmHg. Which next step best follows the guidance to distinguish transient from sustained elevations?
A patient has low serum magnesium but normal calcium and presents with palpitations and elevated blood pressure. Which mechanism best explains how magnesium deficiency could contribute to these findings?
Using daily sodium values from typical meals—breakfast 800 mg, lunch 900 mg, dinner 1,200 mg, and snacks 300 mg—calculate the total daily sodium intake and determine whether it meets current DASH (≤2300 mg), old guideline (≤3000 mg), and how it compares to the average American intake (~3400 mg).
A randomized trial reports an average systolic BP reduction of only 1 mmHg after a mandated 1,000 mg/day sodium reduction. Which critique best explains why sodium reduction alone might appear insufficient in that study?
Which of the following best defines systolic and diastolic blood pressures and states the target normal value and diagnostic threshold for hypertension?
Which combined lifestyle strategy is most likely to produce clinically meaningful reductions in hypertension risk for an overweight adult who currently consumes a typical high‑sodium American diet?
When counseling a patient who reduced sodium but still has elevated blood pressure, which combined dietary strategy best reflects the multifactorial approach recommended to lower hypertension risk?