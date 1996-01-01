- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
If a daily supplement contains 310 mg of magnesium, does this intake exceed the 100 mg/day major-mineral cutoff and by what factor?
Which of the following examples best illustrates a structural role of a mineral rather than an enzymatic cofactor or electrolyte role?
A clinic must allocate funds for mineral testing. Given the major/trace classification and typical pathological consequences, which combined testing strategy is the most defensible?
Design a brief in vitro experiment (choose the best description) to demonstrate that increasing extracellular K+ concentrations depolarizes cell membranes and increases excitability before causing inactivation of action potentials. Which experimental design is most appropriate?
Which phrase correctly defines an ion in the context of nutrition and physiology?
A community health program must choose three minerals to target for dietary counseling given limited staff and local food patterns showing high sodium, low calcium, and low iron intakes. Which triage is most defensible based on classification and public health impact?
Low magnesium disrupts many enzyme systems. Which type of enzyme-dependent process is most likely to be impaired by low intracellular magnesium?
A primary care patient has borderline dietary calcium (600 mg/day) and very high sodium intake. Which counseling priority most directly addresses immediate risks and long-term bone health while applying the major/trace distinction?
Which definition most accurately describes an electrolyte in physiological terms?
Which of the following lists contains only the seven major minerals defined by the >100 mg/day cutoff?