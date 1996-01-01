Skip to main content
Introduction to Minerals
Introduction to Minerals
8. Water and Minerals / Introduction to Minerals / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which definition most accurately describes an electrolyte in physiological terms?
A
An electrolyte is any organic molecule that increases osmotic pressure in plasma and is metabolized by cells to produce ATP, often acting as a signaling hormone in endocrine pathways of the body.
B
An electrolyte is a type of lipid-soluble vitamin that dissolves in cell membranes and participates in long-term storage of energy and fat-soluble signaling functions.
C
An electrolyte refers only to proteins in the plasma that buffer pH and has no relationship to simple inorganic ions or the transmission of electrical signals in nerve or muscle.
D
An electrolyte is a mineral that dissociates into charged ions when dissolved in water and thereby can carry electrical current across biological fluids and across cell membranes.
