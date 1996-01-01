- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which combination of mechanisms best accounts for multiple nutrient deficiencies in a person with chronic heavy alcohol use?
Why is early alcohol exposure (before many people know they are pregnant) of particular concern for fetal development?
Which piece of evidence most strongly supports the policy that 'no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy'?
If a county of 500,000 school-aged children has an estimated FASD prevalence of 4%, which public-health argument best justifies allocating resources to early screening and intervention?
Which clinical sign or symptom in a chronic drinker should prompt evaluation for alcohol-related esophageal or gastric damage?
Which group of vitamins is most likely to be affected by alcohol-related fat malabsorption?
A public health department plans a screening program in a population of 100,000 school-aged children. If true prevalence of FASD is 3%, the screening test has sensitivity 85% and specificity 90%, how many children are expected to screen positive, and how many of those are true positives?
Estimate the range of FASD cases in a city with 250,000 school-aged children if the prevalence is between 1% and 5%.
Chronic alcohol exposure commonly causes gastritis and esophagitis. Which biological process links chronic mucosal inflammation to increased cancer risk in these tissues?
Which of the following best characterizes 'fatty liver' in the context of alcoholic liver disease?