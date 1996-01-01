Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Long-Term Effects of Alcohol
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Long-Term Effects of Alcohol
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
9. Alcohol / Long-Term Effects of Alcohol / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which clinical sign or symptom in a chronic drinker should prompt evaluation for alcohol-related esophageal or gastric damage?
A
Mild transient thirst that resolves with fluids and does not affect diet, as this is the most specific sign of esophageal cancer and requires immediate endoscopy.
B
Intermittent headaches relieved by alcohol because this pattern rules out any GI pathology and indicates no need for evaluation of the esophagus or stomach.
C
Slightly increased sweating during exercise only, since this is pathognomonic for alcohol-induced gastritis and always predicts malignant transformation within days.
D
Persistent heartburn, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), odynophagia (pain with swallowing), unexplained weight loss, or persistent upper GI bleeding—these symptoms warrant endoscopic evaluation because they may reflect significant mucosal injury or cancer risk.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.