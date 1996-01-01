- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which mechanistic explanation best analyzes how set point theory and physiological adaptations after weight loss contribute to weight regain?
Which multi-step environmental modification plan best synthesizes strategies to minimize triggers for overconsumption at home and at work?
Which of the following multi-component maintenance plans best integrates adjusted calorie targets, behavioral strategies, and activity with physiologic justification?
Which short definition best describes weight cycling (yo-yo dieting)?
A patient lost 30 lb and their BMR decreased from 1700 kcal/day to 1550 kcal/day. How many fewer calories per day must they now consume compared to their prior BMR to maintain the new weight (assuming activity level unchanged)? Show the calculation.
A 45-year-old patient with a recent 30 lb weight loss struggles to maintain the new weight. Which evidence-based maintenance strategy should a clinician prioritize first and why, from an evaluation standpoint?
If a person's maintenance (energy in = energy out) is estimated at 2400 kcal/day, what daily intake should they target to lose approximately 1 lb per week, and what is the calculation rationale?
Which of the following is a common environmental trigger for overconsumption that can be modified to support maintenance?
Which of the following best contrasts the caloric strategies for active weight loss versus long-term weight maintenance?
A patient regained weight despite continuing some of the behaviors that led to initial loss. Which evaluation best integrates metabolic adaptation, environmental triggers, and behavioral fatigue to explain the regain?