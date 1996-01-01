- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which pairing correctly matches hyponatremia and hypernatremia with their most common typical causes?
What is the expected effect on nerve impulse transmission if extracellular sodium were acutely lowered in a neuron while intracellular potassium remained unchanged?
How can hypernatremia contribute to edema (excess tissue fluid)?
A student records daily sodium intake: breakfast 800 mg, lunch 900 mg, dinner 700 mg, snacks 150 mg. Does this day exceed the sodium CDRR of 2300 mg and by how much?
A patient with repeated vomiting presents with generalized muscle weakness and low reflexes. Laboratory tests show low serum potassium. Which immediate physiologic explanation best accounts for these symptoms?
Mnemonic techniques help remembering electrolyte locations. Which short mnemonic from the lesson helps recall where sodium is located?
Which set of causes and symptoms correctly describes hypokalemia?
Create a brief set of practical counseling points for an endurance athlete to minimize the risk of exercise-associated hyponatremia during long events.
An athlete uses a potassium-rich salt substitute heavily and develops palpitations and an ECG showing peaked T waves. Which diagnosis and causative behavior is most consistent with this presentation?
Which meal composition is most likely to be high in sodium and low in potassium?