Nutrition
Back
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium
8. Water and Minerals / Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which pairing correctly matches hyponatremia and hypernatremia with their most common typical causes?
A
Hyponatremia — commonly caused by excessive dietary salt intake causing swelling of cells; Hypernatremia — commonly caused by drinking too much pure water which concentrates extracellular sodium.
B
Hyponatremia — commonly caused by overhydration (dilution); Hypernatremia — commonly caused by excess sodium intake or inadequate water leading to increased extracellular sodium and potential hypertension/edema.
C
Hyponatremia — typically the result of too much potassium intake lowering sodium levels systemically; Hypernatremia — results primarily from low-protein diets that concentrate sodium in the bloodstream.
D
Hyponatremia — usually caused by chronic low salt diets; Hypernatremia — almost always caused by genetic defects in sodium channels that prevent sodium from entering cells.
