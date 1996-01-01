- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A patient exhibits low activity of dehydrogenase enzymes that require NAD+ as a cofactor. Which vitamin deficiency is most likely contributing to impaired NAD+ synthesis, and what downstream metabolic process would be directly affected?
Compare daily intakes: a person consumes 1,200 mg calcium and 45 µg molybdenum. Convert molybdenum to mg and determine which is a major mineral intake and which is trace.
A client consumes a varied diet and regularly takes an over-the-counter multivitamin. They ask whether continuing the supplement is likely to prevent any deficiencies. Which analytic statement is the most accurate?
An elderly patient with low dietary calcium and limited sun exposure has low serum calcium and secondary hyperparathyroidism. Which integrated intervention addresses the mineral and hormonal issues most effectively?
Which of the following is correctly identified as a major mineral rather than a trace mineral?
A compound isolated from food shows a carbon backbone and multiple functional groups. Based on this chemical evidence alone, which classification is most appropriate?
You are asked to design a short nutrition strategy for an older adult with low bone mineral density and borderline low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D. Which combined dietary and lifestyle plan best targets both the mineral and vitamin components essential for bone health?
Which set correctly pairs a vitamin with one of its primary biochemical roles?
A patient reports taking extremely high doses of vitamin C and vitamin A daily. Based on solubility and storage characteristics, which clinical expectation is most consistent with these supplement habits?
A public-health authority considers adding iodine to a national salt supply to reduce endemic goiter. Which evaluation best balances benefits and potential risks?