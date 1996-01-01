- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which macronutrient(s) provide(s) cellular energy when metabolized?
Why is water considered essential and required in greater amounts than other nutrients despite not providing energy?
You are consulting for an individual who reports a typical American diet high in processed foods and low in whole grains and produce. Propose the single most effective dietary pattern change that would simultaneously reduce excesses of added sugars, sodium, and saturated fat while improving fiber and potassium intake.
A student is shown the molecular formula of a nutrient that contains carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded to a carbon backbone. Based on this information, which classification is most appropriate and why?
A compound X is present in certain vegetables and is necessary for DNA maintenance. Laboratory studies show humans can produce small amounts of X, but not enough when dietary intake is absent, and deficiency causes a disease that resolves when X is added to the diet. According to the definition used in class, how should X be classified?
Which statement best describes the causal pathway from caloric excess to obesity and increased chronic disease risk?
Which menu modification most effectively converts an imbalanced typical meal (large fried chicken sandwich, sugary soda, french fries) into a varied meal that better meets all six nutrient classes without excess?
A public commentator claims that added sugars are solely responsible for the obesity epidemic and that fat intake is irrelevant. Which evidence-based critique best evaluates this claim?
Which list correctly groups macronutrients and micronutrients?
Given constraints of limited budget and limited cooking time, which combined set of food choices synthesizes a practical weekly plan most likely to meet the six nutrient needs while avoiding common excesses?