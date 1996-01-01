- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Design a concise, evidence-based checklist you would use when counseling parents who want to feed their toddler a vegan diet. Which set of items best synthesizes priorities?
Why does total caloric requirement generally rise when a child moves from infancy into toddlerhood even though kcal/kg declines?
If a toddler's daily energy target is set at 1,200 kcal and the plan calls for 35% of calories from fat, how many grams of fat should the child consume each day?
A 20-month-old toddler on a 1,400 kcal/day plan is being offered 2 cups of 1% (low-fat) milk per day instead of whole milk. Considering the 30–40% fat recommendation, what is the most appropriate evaluation?
A toddler has consumed 500 mL of milk and 700 mL of water today. If the clinician’s fluid target for this child is 1.5 L/day, how much additional fluid is needed to reach the target?
A clinician sees a 4-year-old in the 5th percentile for weight with a 3-month history of extremely restrictive intake limited to a small set of low-iron, low-calcium foods. According to the lesson’s referral criteria, what is the most appropriate next step?
A caregiver reports that their 3-year-old has been fixated on eating only chicken nuggets and refuses other foods for six weeks. Which action best aligns with the lesson’s guidance?
A family requests guidance for raising their 18-month-old on a strict vegan diet. Which plan most appropriately balances risk reduction for micronutrient deficiencies and practical feeding advice?
A preschooler's snack provides 20 g of carbohydrates. What percentage of the recommended 130 g/day carbohydrate intake does this single snack supply, and how should that influence snack planning?
Which sample feeding schedule best reflects the recommendation for small, frequent, nutrient-dense meals and snacks for a typical toddler day?