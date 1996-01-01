- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Compare these two patients: Patient A is a 70-year-old active man with adequate calcium/vitamin D intake; Patient B is a 55-year-old postmenopausal woman who is sedentary and has low dietary calcium. Which patient is at higher lifetime risk for fragility fractures and why?
A public health planner must allocate funding to reduce population-level osteoporosis risk over the next 50 years. Which integrated approach synthesizes the strongest evidence-based elements for long-term impact?
Preferential loss of trabecular bone rather than cortical bone most directly explains the high incidence of which clinical fracture type?
If osteoclast-driven resorption increases by 3.0% per year while osteoblast deposition remains 1.0% per year, calculate the percent decrease in bone density over 5 years (compound) and state which compartment will show the earliest and largest loss.
A patient with fat malabsorption has chronically low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D. Which cascade of biochemical and skeletal events is most consistent with this condition?
Which pharmacologic agent class directly inhibits osteoclast-mediated bone resorption by binding to bone mineral and inducing osteoclast apoptosis, and is commonly used as first-line therapy for many high-risk postmenopausal women?
Which of the following is considered a non-modifiable risk factor for osteoporosis?
Which type of bone is relatively more susceptible to rapid bone loss during early postmenopausal years and why?
How does the relative activity of osteoblasts and osteoclasts change from childhood into older adulthood, and what is the primary consequence for bone mass?
Which description correctly distinguishes cortical (compact) bone from trabecular (spongy) bone?