Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health
8. Water and Minerals / Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which description correctly distinguishes cortical (compact) bone from trabecular (spongy) bone?
A
Cortical bone consists mainly of collagen with little mineral, is spongy in appearance under low magnification and more susceptible to early bone loss compared to trabecular bone which is a compact shell surrounding marrow cavities.
B
Cortical bone and trabecular bone are identical in composition and function; the terms are used interchangeably in physiology texts, with no difference in susceptibility to bone loss in adults.
C
Cortical bone forms the dense outer shell with microscopic pores and high mineral content; trabecular bone is the inner lattice-like structure with larger spaces and greater surface area relative to volume.
D
Cortical bone is the porous inner scaffold that contains marrow and is more metabolically active than the dense outer layer; trabecular bone is the continuous dense outer cortex that slowly remodels over decades.
