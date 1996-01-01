- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A lacto-ovo vegetarian wants to increase dietary lipoic acid without eating meat. Which sensible combination of foods from the lesson would best help increase lipoic acid intake?
A student is quizzing a peer and asks which of these is NOT one of the four vitamin-like compounds covered in the lesson. Which choice is correct?
A clinician suspects a patient’s fatty liver results from inadequate choline. Which piece of evidence would best support that diagnosis over alternative causes such as alcohol or obesity?
Integrate the following: A vegan athlete reports fatigue and difficulty recovering after endurance sessions. Their diet includes legumes, nuts, leafy greens, and no animal products. Which combined strategy best addresses potential vitamin-like nutrient insufficiencies relevant to performance and recovery?
Which single dietary change would most directly increase inositol intake for someone who largely eats processed animal products and few plants?
Which concise statement best distinguishes a true vitamin from a vitamin-like (conditionally essential) nutrient?
Calculation question: An adult male has an AI for choline of 550 mg/day. He eats 2 large eggs (150 mg each), drinks 1 cup of milk (40 mg), and has 2 tablespoons of peanut butter (25 mg per tablespoon). Using these values, does his intake meet the AI? Show your step-by-step calculation and conclusion.
A 35-year-old vegetarian athlete complains of prolonged muscle soreness. Analysis shows low dietary carnitine but adequate protein and no metabolic disease. Which analysis-based plan addresses the probable cause and least invasive correction?
Which pair of functions correctly matches a vitamin-like nutrient with the mechanism by which it most directly supports cellular metabolism?
If an adult consumes meat at every meal and has normal health (no genetic defects), which vitamin-like nutrient is least likely to be deficient in this person under ordinary conditions?