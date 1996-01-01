Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Protein Digestion
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Protein Digestion
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
6. Proteins / Protein Digestion / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement best explains why proteins are not chemically digested in the mouth but begin to be chemically digested in the stomach?
A
Because the mouth secretes strong bases that neutralize proteins making them resistant to enzymatic action until they reach the acidic stomach where pepsin hydrolyzes peptide bonds.
B
Salivary glands produce abundant proteases, but the mechanical action of chewing inhibits those enzymes so chemical digestion is delayed until stomach enzymes take over.
C
Although chewing disrupts protein tertiary structure and some minor chemical hydrolysis may occur, salivary secretions contain protease precursors that only become active after swallowing due to temperature and pH changes in the stomach that allow pepsinogen conversion and protein denaturation.
D
There is no active protease in saliva and oral pH does not denature proteins, so only mechanical breakdown occurs until acidic stomach conditions activate pepsin.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.