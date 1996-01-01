- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Two cereal products list %DV on their labels for fiber and iron. Cereal A: Fiber 20% DV, Iron 15% DV. Cereal B: Fiber 12% DV, Iron 25% DV. For a consumer who wants to maximize fiber but still get some iron, which cereal is more nutrient-dense for fiber and which for iron, and what is the appropriate label-based interpretation?
When assessing a population's vitamin intake distribution against the EAR, a scientist notes that 35% of individuals fall below the EAR. Using the EAR cut-point method, what is the most valid conclusion about the population?
What does the abbreviation 'EAR' stand for in the DRI framework?
A food policy analyst must decide whether to recommend that local school menus aim to meet a percent of children's nutrient needs by menu planning or by relying on MyPlate visual guidance. Which integrated approach best balances scientific adequacy and practicality for school food programs?
Which of the following best describes a limitation of Nutrition Facts Panel %DVs when used to decide if an individual meets their personalized nutrient needs?
A person's daily energy needs are estimated at 1,800 kcal (their EER). A cereal serving lists 30 g carbohydrate and reports 11% DV (base 275 g carbohydrates for 2,000 kcal). If carbohydrate needs scale directly with calorie needs, calculate the adjusted % of the person's carbohydrate requirement provided by that serving. Show steps and round to nearest whole percent.
Which resource is primarily designed for everyday consumers to visualize portion sizes and food-group balance rather than to provide numeric nutrient requirements?
A product lists 25% Daily Value for sodium. Which of the following interpretations is most accurate?
Researchers used %DV from labels to rank foods by nutrient density across a population with widely varying age, sex, and energy needs. Which critique best identifies a limitation of this method?
Which statement best contrasts the intended use of DRIs versus the DGAs for a policymaker aiming to set nutrient fortification levels?