A person's daily energy needs are estimated at 1,800 kcal (their EER). A cereal serving lists 30 g carbohydrate and reports 11% DV (base 275 g carbohydrates for 2,000 kcal). If carbohydrate needs scale directly with calorie needs, calculate the adjusted % of the person's carbohydrate requirement provided by that serving. Show steps and round to nearest whole percent.