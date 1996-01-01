- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following explains why ATP hydrolysis to ADP + Pi provides energy for muscle contraction?
Which list correctly names the three ATP-generating energy systems and their oxygen requirement?
Under aerobic conditions pyruvate is primarily converted to which molecule before entering the citric acid cycle, and what happens to pyruvate under anaerobic conditions?
What is the minimum number of whole glucose molecules required to produce at least 100 ATP when metabolized only by glycolysis (2 ATP per glucose) versus when fully oxidized aerobically (36 ATP per glucose)?
You are advising an athlete who will compete in an 800-meter race (approximately 1.5–2 minutes). Which pre-event nutritional and training strategy best synthesizes knowledge of energy systems to optimize performance?
A training scientist is asked to estimate the biochemical mass cost of producing 10,000 moles of ATP via aerobic oxidation of glucose (assume 36 ATP produced per mole of glucose and a molar mass for glucose of 180 g/mol). How many moles of glucose and how many grams of glucose are required? Show calculations.
At the onset of a very intense sprint, oxygen delivery to muscle is limited. What immediate metabolic fate will pyruvate most likely undergo in the working muscle?
Which evaluation of lactate is most accurate in the exercise context?
Which statement best defines ATP in the context of cellular energy for exercise?
Where in the cell does pyruvate conversion to acetyl‑CoA occur under aerobic conditions, enabling entry into the citric acid cycle?