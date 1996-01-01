Skip to main content
Back
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Using Energy to Fuel Exercise / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which evaluation of lactate is most accurate in the exercise context?
A
Lactate serves only as a neurotransmitter in the brain and has no metabolic significance for working muscles or the liver during and after exercise.
B
Lactate production only occurs at rest and is suppressed entirely during exercise because muscles always have adequate oxygen availability.
C
Lactate is exclusively a waste product that permanently damages muscle tissue and must be eliminated immediately through medical intervention after any high-intensity exercise.
D
Lactate is produced continuously but accumulates most when anaerobic glycolysis outpaces clearance; it can be transported to the liver and reconverted to glucose via the Cori cycle to help sustain activity.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
