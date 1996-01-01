- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 50-year-old patient with BMI 42 and uncontrolled hypertension asks about surgical options. Which statement most accurately informs their decision-making?
A 45-year-old office worker reports long sitting times, frequent stress eating at the desk, and limited time for exercise. Which combination of strategies most directly integrates healthy eating, behavior change, and physical activity for her situation?
Which of the following best describes appropriate candidacy criteria and correctly matches expected risks for bariatric surgery?
Which of the following patient goals is least realistic and potentially unsafe based on course recommendations?
Which argument best analyzes why relying exclusively on exercise is often a poor standalone strategy for sustained weight loss?
Which stepwise approach best synthesizes how a clinician should evaluate a new diet promoted to patients?
Which phased implementation plan best synthesizes behavior-change techniques to produce sustainable reductions in overeating for a patient new to weight management?
If a person burns approximately 500 kcal per 45-minute jogging session, how many such sessions per week are required to produce a 3,500 kcal weekly deficit (approximate 1 lb/week) solely via jogging?
Which surgical procedure is described by creating a small stomach pouch and connecting it to a lower portion of the small intestine, thus rerouting chyme away from the duodenum?
A 52-year-old patient with BMI 28 and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes asks whether weight-loss medication is appropriate. According to common prescribing criteria discussed in class, what is the most appropriate response?