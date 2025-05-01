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How many calories are provided by one gram of alcohol? One gram of alcohol provides 7 calories.

What is the caloric value of alcohol per gram? Alcohol provides 7 calories per gram.

If you consume 1 gram of alcohol, how many calories does it contribute to your diet? Consuming 1 gram of alcohol contributes 7 calories to your diet.

What is the energy yield in calories for each gram of alcohol consumed? Each gram of alcohol yields 7 calories.

Where does the majority of alcohol absorption occur in the digestive system? Most alcohol absorption occurs in the small intestine. Only a small amount is absorbed in the stomach.

What is the role of alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) in alcohol metabolism? Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) converts ethanol into toxic acetaldehyde. This process occurs mainly in the liver but also partially in the stomach.