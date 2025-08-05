Alcohol absorption and metabolism involve a two-step process essential for breaking down ethanol, the type of alcohol found in beverages. First, absorption occurs primarily in the small intestine, although some alcohol is absorbed in the stomach. Unlike many nutrients, alcohol does not require digestion before absorption; it quickly enters the bloodstream through the digestive tract. Once absorbed, the blood carrying alcohol flows directly to the liver, the central organ responsible for metabolizing alcohol.

Metabolism chemically transforms alcohol into less harmful substances using specific enzymes. The initial step involves the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH), which converts ethanol into acetaldehyde. This reaction begins in the stomach but predominantly takes place in the liver. Acetaldehyde remains toxic, so it must be further broken down. The second enzyme, acetaldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH), metabolizes acetaldehyde into acetate, a non-toxic molecule that cells can use for energy. This conversion mainly occurs in the liver as well.

The presence of acetate explains why alcohol contains calories, as it can be utilized by the body’s cells. However, the liver can process roughly one standard drink per hour. Consuming alcohol faster than this rate overwhelms the metabolic system, leading to elevated blood alcohol levels and potential toxic effects.

Understanding the roles of the stomach, small intestine, liver, and the enzymes ADH and ALDH is crucial for grasping how the body handles alcohol. This knowledge highlights the importance of moderation and the biological limits of alcohol metabolism.