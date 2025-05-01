Alternative Sweeteners quiz Flashcards
Alternative Sweeteners quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What are alternative sweeteners also known as?
Alternative sweeteners are also known as non-nutritive sweeteners.How do alternative sweeteners compare to sucrose in terms of sweetness?
Alternative sweeteners are often hundreds or even thousands of times sweeter than sucrose.Do all alternative sweeteners contain zero calories?
No, some alternative sweeteners contain zero calories, while others provide fewer but nonzero calories.What is the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) for alternative sweeteners based on?
The ADI is based on body weight and is given in milligrams per kilogram of body weight.Is limited use of alternative sweeteners considered harmful according to current research?
No, limited use of alternative sweeteners is not considered harmful and can be part of a healthful diet.Can alternative sweeteners be both synthetically produced and naturally derived?
Yes, alternative sweeteners can be either synthetically produced or naturally derived from sources like plants.What is one potential concern about alternative sweeteners and appetite?
Some research suggests that alternative sweeteners may affect appetite and could lead to overconsumption of other foods.Are all FDA-approved alternative sweeteners considered safe to consume in moderation?
Yes, all FDA-approved alternative sweeteners are considered safe to consume in moderation based on current research.What is the main purpose of using alternative sweeteners in foods and drinks?
Alternative sweeteners are used to provide sweetness with fewer or no calories, helping manage caloric intake and blood glucose levels.How likely is it for someone to exceed the ADI for alternative sweeteners with normal use?
It is unlikely, as you would need to consume dozens of servings in a single day to reach the ADI.What is still unclear about the role of alternative sweeteners in weight management?
It is still unclear whether alternative sweeteners actually help people lose weight, as research is ongoing.What color packet is saccharin commonly found in?
Saccharin is commonly found in a pink packet.What color packet is sucralose commonly found in?
Sucralose is commonly found in a yellow packet.What color packet is stevia commonly found in?
Stevia is commonly found in a green packet.Why is the ADI for alternative sweeteners not a fixed number for everyone?
The ADI is not fixed because it is calculated per kilogram of body weight, so it varies depending on a person's weight.