Alternative Sweeteners quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are alternative sweeteners also known as? Alternative sweeteners are also known as non-nutritive sweeteners.

How do alternative sweeteners compare to sucrose in terms of sweetness? Alternative sweeteners are often hundreds or even thousands of times sweeter than sucrose.

Do all alternative sweeteners contain zero calories? No, some alternative sweeteners contain zero calories, while others provide fewer but nonzero calories.

What is the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) for alternative sweeteners based on? The ADI is based on body weight and is given in milligrams per kilogram of body weight.

Is limited use of alternative sweeteners considered harmful according to current research? No, limited use of alternative sweeteners is not considered harmful and can be part of a healthful diet.

Can alternative sweeteners be both synthetically produced and naturally derived? Yes, alternative sweeteners can be either synthetically produced or naturally derived from sources like plants.