Alternative sweeteners, also known as non-nutritive sweeteners, are sugar substitutes that provide sweetness with fewer or no calories. These sweeteners can be either synthetically produced or naturally derived from plants, and they are often significantly sweeter than regular table sugar (sucrose), sometimes hundreds or thousands of times sweeter. This high sweetness level means that only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired taste, making them popular in low-calorie and low-sugar foods and beverages.

Research indicates that limited use of alternative sweeteners is not harmful, allowing them to be included in a healthful diet. However, their exact impact on weight management remains somewhat unclear. While they offer fewer calories, some studies suggest that they may influence appetite, potentially leading to overconsumption of other foods. Therefore, moderation is key.

The Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) is a crucial concept when considering alternative sweeteners. It represents the estimated maximum amount of a sweetener that can be consumed daily without adverse health effects. The ADI values are typically expressed in milligrams (mg) per kilogram of body weight, meaning that the limits scale with an individual's weight. This scaling indicates that most people would need to consume a substantial amount of these sweeteners to exceed the recommended ADI levels.

Common alternative sweeteners include saccharin (often found in pink packets), sucralose (yellow packets), and stevia (green packets). Each of these sweeteners has a specific relative sweetness compared to sucrose and an established ADI. Understanding these values can help individuals make informed choices about their consumption of alternative sweeteners while maintaining a balanced diet.