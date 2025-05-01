Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Carbohydrate Digestion definitions Flashcards

Carbohydrate Digestion definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Polysaccharide
    A complex carbohydrate composed of long chains of glucose molecules, such as starch or glycogen.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple carbohydrate unit, including glucose, fructose, and galactose, that can be directly absorbed by the body.
  • Disaccharide
    A carbohydrate made of two monosaccharide units, such as maltose, sucrose, or lactose.
  • Starch
    A plant-based polysaccharide found in the diet, consisting of long chains of glucose molecules.
  • Salivary Amylase
    An enzyme produced by salivary glands that initiates starch breakdown in the mouth.
  • Pancreatic Amylase
    An enzyme released by the pancreas into the small intestine to further digest starch fragments.
  • Enterocyte
    A cell lining the small intestine responsible for producing enzymes that finalize carbohydrate digestion.
  • Sucrase
    An enzyme located in the small intestine that splits sucrose into glucose and fructose.
  • Lactase
    An enzyme in the small intestine that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.
  • Maltase
    An enzyme in the small intestine that converts maltose into two glucose molecules.
  • Glycogen
    An animal-based polysaccharide serving as a storage form of glucose in the liver and muscles.
  • Glycogenesis
    The process in which excess glucose molecules are combined to form glycogen for storage.
  • Glycogenolysis
    The process of breaking down glycogen to release glucose for energy use.
  • Lactose Intolerance
    A digestive condition resulting from insufficient lactase, causing discomfort after consuming lactose.
  • Fiber
    An indigestible carbohydrate that passes into the large intestine, where it may be fermented by bacteria or excreted.