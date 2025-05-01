Carbohydrate Digestion definitions Flashcards
Carbohydrate Digestion definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Polysaccharide
A complex carbohydrate composed of long chains of glucose molecules, such as starch or glycogen.Monosaccharide
A simple carbohydrate unit, including glucose, fructose, and galactose, that can be directly absorbed by the body.Disaccharide
A carbohydrate made of two monosaccharide units, such as maltose, sucrose, or lactose.Starch
A plant-based polysaccharide found in the diet, consisting of long chains of glucose molecules.Salivary Amylase
An enzyme produced by salivary glands that initiates starch breakdown in the mouth.Pancreatic Amylase
An enzyme released by the pancreas into the small intestine to further digest starch fragments.Enterocyte
A cell lining the small intestine responsible for producing enzymes that finalize carbohydrate digestion.Sucrase
An enzyme located in the small intestine that splits sucrose into glucose and fructose.Lactase
An enzyme in the small intestine that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.Maltase
An enzyme in the small intestine that converts maltose into two glucose molecules.Glycogen
An animal-based polysaccharide serving as a storage form of glucose in the liver and muscles.Glycogenesis
The process in which excess glucose molecules are combined to form glycogen for storage.Glycogenolysis
The process of breaking down glycogen to release glucose for energy use.Lactose Intolerance
A digestive condition resulting from insufficient lactase, causing discomfort after consuming lactose.Fiber
An indigestible carbohydrate that passes into the large intestine, where it may be fermented by bacteria or excreted.