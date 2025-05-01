Carbohydrate Digestion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Polysaccharide A complex carbohydrate composed of long chains of glucose molecules, such as starch or glycogen.

Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate unit, including glucose, fructose, and galactose, that can be directly absorbed by the body.

Disaccharide A carbohydrate made of two monosaccharide units, such as maltose, sucrose, or lactose.

Starch A plant-based polysaccharide found in the diet, consisting of long chains of glucose molecules.

Salivary Amylase An enzyme produced by salivary glands that initiates starch breakdown in the mouth.

Pancreatic Amylase An enzyme released by the pancreas into the small intestine to further digest starch fragments.