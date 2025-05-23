Carbohydrate digestion is a crucial process that primarily occurs in the small intestine, aiming to break down complex carbohydrates, such as polysaccharides and disaccharides, into monosaccharides that can be absorbed by the body. The digestion process begins in the mouth, where mechanical and chemical breakdown occurs. Chewing mechanically breaks down carbohydrates, while the enzyme salivary amylase, produced by the salivary glands, chemically breaks down starch into maltose (a disaccharide composed of two glucose molecules) and smaller starch fragments.

Once food is swallowed, it travels down the esophagus to the stomach, where carbohydrate digestion temporarily halts due to the acidic environment that inhibits the action of salivary amylase. However, as the food moves into the small intestine, where the environment is less acidic, carbohydrate digestion resumes. The pancreas secretes pancreatic amylase into the small intestine, which continues to break down any remaining undigested starch and starch fragments into maltose.

In the small intestine, the cells lining the intestinal wall, known as enterocytes, play a vital role in further digestion. Disaccharides such as sucrose, lactose, and maltose are broken down by specific enzymes: sucrase, lactase, and maltase, respectively. This enzymatic action converts these disaccharides into their corresponding monosaccharides: glucose, fructose, and galactose. At this stage, the monosaccharides are ready for absorption into the bloodstream.

Any undigested carbohydrates, referred to as fibers, proceed to the large intestine. Here, soluble fibers may be fermented by bacteria, while most fibers are excreted in stool. This comprehensive process of carbohydrate digestion ensures that the body can effectively utilize the energy stored in carbohydrates, highlighting the importance of each step from the mouth to the large intestine.