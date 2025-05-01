Carbohydrate Digestion quiz Flashcards
Where does carbohydrate digestion begin in the human body?
Carbohydrate digestion begins in the mouth with the enzyme salivary amylase.What is the primary goal of carbohydrate digestion?
The primary goal is to break down complex carbohydrates into monosaccharides for absorption.Which enzyme is responsible for breaking down starch in the mouth?
Salivary amylase breaks down starch into maltose and smaller starch fragments in the mouth.Why does carbohydrate digestion temporarily stop in the stomach?
It stops because salivary amylase is inactivated by the acidic environment of the stomach.Which enzyme resumes carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine?
Pancreatic amylase resumes carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine.What are the three main disaccharidases found in the small intestine?
The three main disaccharidases are sucrase, lactase, and maltase.What monosaccharides result from the breakdown of sucrose, lactose, and maltose?
Sucrose yields glucose and fructose, lactose yields glucose and galactose, and maltose yields two glucose molecules.Where are monosaccharides absorbed after carbohydrate digestion?
Monosaccharides are absorbed in the small intestine into the bloodstream.What happens to non-glucose monosaccharides after absorption?
The liver converts non-glucose monosaccharides like fructose and galactose into glucose.What is glycogenesis?
Glycogenesis is the process of combining excess glucose molecules to generate glycogen for storage.What is glycogenolysis?
Glycogenolysis is the process of breaking down glycogen to release glucose.How do liver and skeletal muscle differ in their use of glycogen?
The liver releases glucose from glycogen for the whole body, while skeletal muscle uses its glycogen only for its own energy needs.What happens to excess glucose once glycogen storage is full?
Excess glucose is converted into fat and stored in adipose tissue.What causes lactose intolerance?
Lactose intolerance is caused by insufficient production of the enzyme lactase, leading to incomplete digestion of lactose.How can lactose intolerance be managed?
It can be managed by limiting lactose intake, using lactose-free alternatives, or taking lactase supplements.