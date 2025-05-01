Carbohydrate Digestion quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Where does carbohydrate digestion begin in the human body? Carbohydrate digestion begins in the mouth with the enzyme salivary amylase.

What is the primary goal of carbohydrate digestion? The primary goal is to break down complex carbohydrates into monosaccharides for absorption.

Which enzyme is responsible for breaking down starch in the mouth? Salivary amylase breaks down starch into maltose and smaller starch fragments in the mouth.

Why does carbohydrate digestion temporarily stop in the stomach? It stops because salivary amylase is inactivated by the acidic environment of the stomach.

Which enzyme resumes carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine? Pancreatic amylase resumes carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine.

What are the three main disaccharidases found in the small intestine? The three main disaccharidases are sucrase, lactase, and maltase.